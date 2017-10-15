Tens of thousands of paper hearts are being made to create a giant sculpture to honour British heroes who died during the bloody battle of Passchendaele during World War One.

The origami hearts are being used to make sculpture at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, with bosses there calling for members of the public to get involved with the construction of the piece.

Entitled 'Heartfelt Messages', people are invited to write personal messages on paper origami shapes which will be used to create a display in tribute. Writing messages on paper and turning them into the sculpture was chosen because during the 1914-1918 war this was the only method of conversation between soldiers during the war and their loved ones back home.

This year also marks the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele in 1917, which is credited as being one of the most significant battles of the First World War and was fought in Belgium near the city of Ypres.

The battle's muddy conditions led to a significant loss of life as soldiers drowned in the quagmire left behind by extensive shelling. There were 275,000 Allied soldiers killed, it has been estimated.

Students from The de Ferrers Academy, in Burton, have already joined in with the project, making 2,500 origami hearts. Anyone visiting the arboretumn can also add a paper heart to the sculpture.

Nick Holmes , head teacher at the academy, said: "Inspired by the millions of letters sent between the home front and the front line during the First World War, heartfelt messages will be a multi-sensory art installation at the National Memorial Arboretum, as part of their Passchendaele 100 commemorations.

"Students from The de Ferrers Academy, including members of the combined cadet forces, came together to create more than 2,500 origami hearts."

Designed by artists, Nicola Colclough and Naja Baji, 'Heartfelt Messages' tries to capture the pure emotional feelings that were sent with the letters between loved ones, and are asking for more people to come forward to craft more origami heart and write messages, on a visit to the arboretum, said a spokesman for the arboretum.

Sarah Oakden, the head of marketing at the venue has welcomed the art as another way for those who fought to be remembered.

She said: "We are proud to be hosting this unique tribute to those who fought in The Battle of Passchendaele and their families.

"Nicola and Naja's multi-sensory installation gives visitors the opportunity to express themselves artistically while performing an act of remembrance, leaving a personal tribute to those who gave their lives in one of the First World War's most memorable battles."

Hearts that have already been completed have been combined into one piece and is currently on display in the grounds of the arboretum and will stay on display until Friday, November 10.

The Battle of Passchendaele

Set during the First World War, the Battle of Passchendaele told place between July 31, 1917 and November 10, 1917.

Fought between the German Empire and the British Empire, along with troops from both France and Belgium, estimates of casualties from the battles are as high as 850,000 men.

The battle was fought over control of the ridges and the east of the Belgian city of Ypres in West Flanders.

Passchendaele was just five miles away from a railway junction used by the German forces as a supply system.

The battle has become well known for the incredible amount of mud that was created from constant shelling, churning the clay soil and smashing drainage systems.

Mixed with the heaviest rain in the area for around 30 years, the soil had turned completely to quagmire, a thick mud that clogged up rifles and stopped tanks from moving. Both men and horses eventually drowned in the mud due to how thick it became.

The intense weather conditions slowed the battle down, and the British forces eventually captured what little remained of Passchendaele village in November to claim success.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk