A cowshed in Overseal will be converted into camping facilities as the latest applications have been decided by South Derbyshire District Council:

Shortheath Farm, Shortheath, Overseal - change of use from cowshed to camping facilities and installation of two camping pods – approved.

The Granary Mill, Piddocks Road, Stanton - to re-use an agricultural building to form a garage and workshop with partial re-cladding – withdrawn.

2 Midland Road, Swadlincote - subdivision of existing ground floor retail unit to create two retail units (use class a1) and conversion of first floor to create two residential flats - withdrawn.

7 Hall Street, Church Gresley - the erection of extensions – refused.

22 Frederick Street, Woodville - the erection of a conservatory – approved.

The Limes, Highfield Street, Swadlincote - the pruning of lime trees covered by a tree preservation order – approved.

46 Hall Street, Church Gresley - outline application (all matters to be reserved) for the residential development of one dwelling – approved

Pharmacy Unit, Woodville Medical Centre, 73 Burton Road, Woodville - the display of fascia and projecting sign – approved,

The Old Band Room, Chapel Street, Coton In The Elms - the retention of roof lights and boundary fence, the revised positioning of parking spaces and the formation of three parking spaces for neighbours use – approved.