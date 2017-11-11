Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 44-year-old man has been charged with allegedly dealing Class A drugs in Swadlincote.

Michael Clements, of Main Street, Overseal, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court accused of dealing heroin and cocaine.

He is to answer two charges of possession of cocaine and heroin, with intent to supply, in Burton Road, Overseal, on October 10, 2016.

He is also accused of supplying a quantity of heroin and cocaine to others between October 1 and 10, 2016.

Clements is yet to enter a plea to the four charges. He is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on November 24 for his case to proceed and he answers unconditional bail until that date.