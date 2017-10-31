Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staffordshire's Chief Constable has told MPs overstretched officers are "frustrated" at being unable to help more victims - and warned of the challenge to avoid further job cuts.

Gareth Morgan's warnings came during evidence to Parliament's influential home affairs select committee about the challenges facing the police.

He said Staffordshire Police was having to split dwindling resources between providing visible community policing and investigating crimes.

And he told the committee how this was putting pressure on the force’s ability to deal with increasing reports of serious offences, such as knife crime, child sexual exploitation and rape.

Staffordshire Police is set to face a £11.2 million funding gap by March 2021, and Mr Morgan said it would be a "real challenge" to avoid making job cuts in the next few years.

But he told MPs that officers’ biggest concern was how they would continue to help victims in the face of reduced funding.

Mr Morgan, who started in his role in June, said: "My concern is whether I’ve got the resources available to match the demand and investigate crimes in the way in which I would want them to be investigated.

"In the conversations I’ve had with members of staff since I arrived in Staffordshire – and I’ve met a great many of them – not one of them has mentioned pay and conditions to me.

"They’ve talked about their frustrations at not being able to deliver the quality of service that they would want to victims of crime."

The committee has been speaking to four chief constables as part of its ‘policing for the future’ inquiry.

The cross-party group heard that Staffordshire Police had lost more than 500 staff since 2010 – a 26 per cent reduction.

In that same period, the number of rapes and serious sexual offences reported in Staffordshire each year has increased from fewer than 1,000 to close to 3,000.

Mr Morgan said the number of PCSOs and neighbourhood officers had been retained at the "standard level," but this was causing pressures elsewhere in the organisation.

He added: "My sense is the pressure that I see on a daily basis is around the investigation of serious crimes.

"There will have to be a decision in the coming months about how we can re-adjust that."

Labour MP Yvette Cooper, who chairs the select committee, asked Mr Morgan about Staffordshire Police’s ability to investigate serious offences.

She said: "In terms of the areas that get squeezed if you’re trying to put more people into other things – does that mean you’d have fewer people dealing with serious crime?"

Mr Morgan replied: "I think everything is squeezed. That’s why you have to manage demand – not just to keep responding to it but to manage it and solve problems with partners, and give yourself space to deal with the issues that you’ve got."

He said the force would look to increase collaboration with partner organisations to reduce costs and avoid making job cuts.

"It is a real challenge not to go back and look at people," he said. "I can’t contemplate that at the moment, given the demands that we’re confronted by."