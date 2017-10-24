A Newhall man who made almost 600 indecent images and movies of a child over a four-year period has escaped an immediate prison sentence.

Gareth Studden, of The Fairway, Newhall, was caught making more than 170 images and movies of children which were deemed to be Category A - the most serious kind.

The 41-year-old had previously appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he admitted three charges and he has now been sentenced at Derby Crown Court.

He had pleaded guilty to making 176 indecent images and movies of a child which were Category A; making 123 Category B images and movies; and 292 category C images, making for a total of 591.

The offences took place in Swadlincote between November 1, 2011 and February 9, 2017, the court heard.

Studden has now been made the subject of a 12-month prison sentenced which was suspended for 18 months. He has also been ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He is also to remain on the sex offenders' register for 10 years and has been made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

The judge ordered that Studden may be placed on the 'barring list' by the disclosure and barring service. Those included on the barring list would be breaking the law if they sought work in regulated activity with a group from which they are barred – namely with children.

He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £250 within 28 days.