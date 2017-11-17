Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 45-year-old paedophile who made more than 700 indecent images and movies of children was a teacher at Granville Academy, it has been confirmed.

The Burton Mail previously revealed that Justin Hammerton, of Church Street, Church Gresley, appeared in court where he admitted making 859 indecent images and 26 indecent movies, all involving children.

The offences all took place in Church Gresley between February 11, 2013, and June 14, this year.

It has now been confirmed by Jo Kingswood, the principle of the secondary school, that humanities teacher Hammerton started working at the Burton Road school, in Woodville, in September 2014, with his crimes coming to light in June 2017, with Hammerton being immediately suspended by the school. He resigned a short time later, she said.

In a letter to parents, Mrs Kingswood moved to dispel any worries saying that the school had had no concerns about Hammerton’s behaviour while he worked at the school.

The letter said: "As you may be aware, a former member of staff from our academy has been named in the press this week and is awaiting sentencing for offences committed. We were made aware of these offences in July 2017 and immediately took action to safeguard our students, following internal procedures by suspending him. The member of staff resigned a short time afterwards.

"I would like to reassure you that we had no concerns about his behaviour or conduct while he was employed at our academy.

"The safety and well-being of our students will always remain our priority.

"Please discuss this sensitively with your child and do please contact us if you feel they require any additional support or if you wish to discuss anything in relation to this matter."

Hammerton has recently appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images and movies.

He was also in possession of an extreme pornographic image involving a person, a horse and a dog, the court was told.

Hammerton pleaded guilty to making 314 category A indecent photographs and 23 indecent movies of children. Category A images and movies are the most serious kind.

He also admitted making 272 indecent images and one movie of a child classed as category B and 273 indecent photographs and two indecent movies of children that were Category C.

He also admitted possession of an extreme pornographic image involving a person, a horse and a dog involved in a sexual act.

Hammerton is now due to attend Derby Crown Court on Thursday, November 23, for sentencing. He was granted conditional bail, which says he must not associate with any child under 16 unless accompanied by an adult, until he next appears in court.