Parking problems have hit a new state-of-the-art medical centre in South Derbyshire, with a lack of signs being blamed.

The Woodville Surgery opened last month at the former TH Archer garage site off Burton Road in the village, but concerns have been raised over vehicles parking on the road outside the building, rather than in its dedicated car park at the back.

Woodville resident Don Redfern spoke out at the latest Swadlincote Safer Neighbourhood meeting about the issues.

He said: "Since the doctors' surgery opened up in Woodville people are parking their cars on the pavement in front of the surgery and people with pushchairs or wheelchairs cannot get by. I think there should be double yellow lines."

Dave Sharpe, who is a member of the surgery's patient forum, said that while the surgery does have a car park to the rear there are no signs to say so and this issue would be brought up at next forum meeting.

The car park at the rear can be accessed via the nearby Rose Hill. The new and improved GP practice has replaced the existing one currently situated 150 metres away, which has now closed.

It consists of a two-storey medical centre offering a range of high-quality consulting and treatment rooms. The site also features a pharmacy, aimed at allowing patients access to a convenient one-stop service, said a spokesman for the venue.

He said the former Woodville Surgery had 9,000 patients on its books and the new facility would help to ease the pressure on the NHS within the Woodville area. This pressure has partly been caused by a significant rise in the local population over recent years, due to new homes being built.

The new practice has also seen an increase in staff with 12 full-time positions to 14, and from 13 part-time jobs to 16. A total of 32 car parking spaces now stand on the 1,002 sq metre site.

