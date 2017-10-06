A commemorative stone was unveiled in Ashby to commemorative the 100-year anniversary of the death of a soldier from the town.

Lieutenant Phillip Bent died at the Battle of Polygon Wood, during the First World War, which lasted two days, beginning on September 26, 1917.

The stone was unveiled by Phillip Bent's great nephew, Keith Willis, and his son Liam, who attended the event along with representatives of the Royal Leicestershire Regiment and other dignitaries at the war memorial in Ashby's Market Street.

Ashby de la Zouch Town Council leader Councillor John Coxon said the memorial was a fitting tribute to the fallen soldier.

Councillor Coxon said: "I am very pleased that the town was able to mark this occasion with the unveiling of a paving stone in the war memorial garden to the memory of a very brave young man. It was a real honour to have been present.

"The commemoration was a chance to reflect on the sacrifice not just of Lt Col Philip Bent but also the thousands of British and Commonwealth troops who gave their lives, and the men on all sides who did not return home.

"The young men who left this town believed in the cause for which they fought and we honoured their memory – those who died there will never be forgotten.

"We made time to reflect upon the enormous courage of those who fought for us 100 years ago. We must never forget the sacrifice they made for us."

The unveiling was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony on the stone.

