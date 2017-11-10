Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Ashby.

Leicestershire Police received a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service at 3.03pm today, Friday, November 10, to North Street, in the town, to reports of a pedestrian who have been involved in a collision with a car.

An air ambulance was also called to the scene and the woman pedestrian was taken to the University Hospital of Coventry. We have no further information about her condition at this time.

The driver of the car is not thought to have been injured.

Police officers are currently in Ashby diverting traffic to Brook Street as there is congestion in the area as a result of the accident.