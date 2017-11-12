Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People in Burton and South Derbyshire wore their poppies with pride as they paid their respects today, on Remembrance Sunday, to those who fought and died for their country.

They joined millions from across the country who took part in parades and gathered at war memorials to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In Burton there was a full parade from Burton Town Hall to St Modwen's Church in the Market Place, which was led by the Melton Mowbray Toy Soldiers marching band. After the service the parade reformed and headed to the war memorial for a two-minutes silence, wreath laying and a short service, including items by Liquid Brass.

Annette Goulding, chairman of the Burton branch of the Royal British Legion, said the town's parade was the biggest one to date.

She told the Burton Mail: "It was the biggest one we have had and we are really, really proud. The Girlguiding organisation did the Remembrance service on 100 years of women in war and the presentation was really excellent. All the research they had done for it was really good.

"Everything went without a hitch and there was around 200 people taking part in the parade. It was packed around the war memorial which was really good. I would like to thank the Reverend Preb John Allen, from Alrewas, who did the service with Minister Gill from the Methodist church in the village.

"The weather was dry and sunny, it was lovely."

Over in Swadlincote, the Remembrance Parade started outside the gates to Eureka Park, off Midland Road, with readings, prayers and wreath laying. It then headed towards The Delph and High Street towards Church Street. South Derbyshire MP Heather Wheeler and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Richard Perkins attended.

The parade was joined by the 162 Royal Logistics Core, which is based in Nottingham, which has adopted the area and will be joining the Remembrance Service every year. The salute was taken by Colonel Jenkins, of the detachment, and Mr Perkins.

The first wreath was laid on the war memorial by Mr Perkins, followed by Michael Stanton, the chairman of South Derbyshire District Council, Mick Golder, chairman of the Swadlincote branch of the Royal British Legion, South Derbyshire MP Heather Wheeler, Colonel Jenkins and representatives of other organisations in the area such as the cadets, Scouts and the councils.

Glyn Jackson, secretary of Swadlincote branch of the Royal British Legion, said: "It was very good and I think that everyone was very pleased. It was a very good turn-out and the weather was fine but cold.

"It seems to be getting bigger each year and everything went to plan."

In Uttoxeter the Remembrance Parade set off from The Maltings car park and headed towards the Market Place war memorial via Bradley Street and High Street.

A two-minutes silence and laying of wreaths was observed and this was followed by a service at St Mary's Parish Church and a buffet at Bradley House Club, in Bradley Street.