Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Euro MP hopes to deliver an early Christmas present by saving Rudolph and his herd from being "sleighed" to make way for new train tracks.

Blithbury Reindeer Lodge will be forced to close if HS2 bosses plough their railway through its 200-strong herd habitat.

But Member of European Parliament (MEP) Jill Seymour has now launched a petition to pressure Prime Minister Theresa May into diverting the route.

The UKIP politician said: "The farm, which he has built up over 10 years, will be damaged beyond repair - just to provide a proposed track-way and turning area.

"The HS2 team are always telling us they have the interests of people along the proposed route of the line at heart.

"If this is true, then they will prove it by moving their proposed building site a few hundred yards, away from the reindeer farm onto nearby arable land, which will cause much less disruption and heartache.

"If they refuse, then Rudolph, along with his 200 friends and relatives, will have to be culled to make way for this building site, because it will wreck the habitat they require.

"I'm calling on Theresa May and her government to do the sensible and compassionate thing by instructing HS2 Ltd to move the disruption and building site away from the Blithbury Reindeer Lodge."

As well as working on the lodge at Christmas, the reindeer entertain youngsters and patients in schools, hospitals and hospices.

This has strengthened the resolve of West Midlands MEP Mrs Seymour, who is also UKIP's national transport spokesman, to save the farm.

It houses the biggest herd of reindeer outside Scandanavia, but Mr Swinnterton said HS2's planned route dissected five of his fields.

He said: "We are requesting that the proposed track-way, turning area, pond and habitat creation be located elsewhere to allow the continuation of Blithbury Reindeer Lodge as a working farm and visitor attraction.

"We sincerely hope that we will be able to engage with HS2 and suggest that there is an alternative location available in the area for the purposes required.

"I would like to live the rest of my life in the unique, beautiful, peaceful surroundings I have created, with my partner and my beloved reindeer herd. This is also my home, as well as a business.

"The farm has been left in trust in my will to allow it to continue to educate and entertain people when I am no longer here. I would like to be remembered for a good thing, rather than a bad thing."

An HS2 spokesman said: "HS2 will re-balance the economy by connecting eight out of our ten biggest cities, increase rail capacity on the current system and reduce journey times, while also creating thousands of jobs across the UK.

"We recognise that people will be concerned about the impacts of construction, and we continue to engage with people and businesses to look at the how we minimise impacts as we progress to the next stage of design.

"We have met with representatives from Blithbury Reindeer Lodge to look at the impacts on their business and to discuss the possible solutions."

The petition can be signed online at http://chn.ge/2hbTAwW

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk