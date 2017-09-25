Stunning photographs have emerged of of the early morning mist of Burton from just 300 feet above the ground.

A Burton Mail reader has wowed with the shots captured on a drone. Drones allow budding photographers to capture stunning images that have gone unseen by us for many years.

In the photograph below, you can see the spire of St Mark's Church, in Winshill to the left of the shot. The water tower can also be seen in the centre of the image.

The images look as though they were captured 25,000 feet in the air, but this rolling fog bank was photographed just 300 feet above the ground. There were taken on Tuesday, September 19 from Mill Hill Lane, in Winshill.

Meanwhile, deputy picture editor at the Burton Mail, Simon Deacon, caught some beautiful shots in the town early on Friday, September 22.

The photographs were taken from the dental practice in High Street, Burton, early in the morning when mist was rising from the River Trent.

It's hard to believe these photographs weren't taken at the fjords in Norway, but are actually of the town at first light.

Budding photographers have been sharing their favourite locations to capture during the autumn. Jane Summers said her favourite places to get shots were Swadlincote Woodlands and Newton Road.

Meanwhile Alan Twigg and Rebecca Anne Robinson said there's no better place to get photographs than Calke Abbey.

Ms Robinson also said she likes to take photographs around Staunton Harold Church, close to the reservoir.

