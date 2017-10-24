Hundreds of Uttoxeter punters did not let wet weather spoil their free day at the races on a very special anniversary for the town's course.

The 1907 Raceday saw everyone with an ST14 postcode get into Uttoxeter Racecourse for free.

Course bosses made the generous offer as they marked the 110th year of racing at the Wood Lane facility.

A racecourse spokesman said: "Uttoxeter Racecourse was built and opened in 1907 by a company formed to take over the licence of Keele Park Racecourse, which had recently ceased to operate.

"There were five days of racing in 1907 and, according to The Racecourse of Great Britain and Ireland, the meetings were largely patronised by 'the nobility and gentry and sportsmen in the county, there being 100 members already subscribed to the club.

"The first meeting held in May, 1907, passed off successfully. So much so, that it encouraged more people to join the race club as well as the construction of a new luncheon room for them in time for the second meeting on October 17 and 18."

Hospitality packages took racing fans to the aptly-named 1907 restaurant, a glass-fronted eatery and bar area overlooking the finish line.

They enjoyed six races throughout the afternoon of Thursday, October 19, with all ST14 customers being allowed to claim two free grandstand tickets.