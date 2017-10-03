Generous fund-raisers in and around Uttoxeter have enjoyed a cake and a cuppa while raising thousands in the ongoing battle against cancer.

On Friday, September 29, people across the UK held their own Macmillan Cancer Support World's Biggest Coffee Morning events.

The annual initiative raises millions for the popular charity - and schools, care homes, businesses and individuals in the town area have certainly done their bit this year.

Abbie Hulme has been hosting coffee mornings every year at her home in Copes Way, Uttoxeter, since she was 16.

Now 20, Abbie is determined to support Macmillan in memory of her granddad, Kevin Williams, great grandma, Dorothy Harrison and godmother, Christine Stocker, all of whom sadly died from cancer.

And Abbie's expertise as a bakery supervisor came in handy as she slaved away for six hours to bake a plethora of cakes, nibbles and sandwiches for the occasion.

Her efforts paid off as generous donors contributed £370 - with more cash still to come in. This takes her total raised down the years to more than £1,100.

She said: "This event's very close to my heart. I'd like to say a big 'thank you' to everyone who supported and donated to me - it's very much appreciated.

"A very special 'thanks' goes to my immediate family for supporting me so much throughout the past four years of coffee mornings."

Care homes Kirk House and Eversley Rest Home, both in Uttoxeter, treated residents and visitors to a range of sweet treats and are still counting the proceeds.

Staffs at The Fashion Parade, in High Street, Uttoxeter, contributed £365 after their coffee morning, which included a raffle. Alton Towers Spa managed to contribute £30 on the day, but more cash is still to come in. Bear Coffee Co, in High Street, Uttoxeter, also held a coffee morning.

The Coach and Horses, in Abbots Bromley, managed to raise a creditable £700. The pub's Jan Steward said: "Rose, the landlord, did so much to help us make it such a success and we would like to thank her very much."

Schools also got involved, with Picknalls First School, Uttoxeter, raising more than £200.

The school's Angela Jones said: "Staff and PTA members served homemade cake, tea and coffee to children, parents and families in vintage china cups and saucers.

"No charge was made and, through donations alone, we managed to raise a great total, making us very proud to be Picknalls."

Staff at Thomas Alleyne's High School, Uttoxeter, clubbed together to raise £135 in their staff room coffee morning at break time.

Youngsters at Ryecroft Middle School, in Rocester, held a cake sale at break and lunch time.

Teacher Deborah Alston said: "A group of year six pupils organised themselves and walked around with trays of cake to sell to their friends like old-fashioned usherettes at the theatre, which was very novel.

"We were astounded by the generosity of so many people who kindly baked and donated the most delicious cakes - and not a soggy bottom in sight.

"In the staff room we had a selection of treats which were a very welcome sight at break time on a Friday. Finally we set up a cake stand at our meet and greet event for the parents of year five pupils after school."

Macmillan's chief executive, Ciara Devane, said it was not too late to get involved in this year's initiative.

She said: "Every penny raised at a coffee morning will help fund more services for people affected by cancer.

"Your involvement - no matter how small - means there will be enough practical, medical, financial and emotional support to help to change the lives of everyone affected by cancer for the better.

"And for that, we think you should feel good. There's no right or wrong way to take part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

"Whether you throw your own coffee morning such as Ryecroft, roll out the tea trolley at work for elevensies with colleagues or lay on a glamorous coffee-themed cocktail evening, it really is up to you.

"The important thing is everyone who takes part has a great time while making a difference. To make that cup of coffee count, register now, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee or call 0845 602 1246."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk