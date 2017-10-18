Flags will be flying in Foston if new plans submitted to South Derbyshire District Council are approved. Dove Valley Business Park wants to install new flagpoles at the site. The plan was among the latest to be submitted to the authority:

Dove Valley Park, Top Hat Industries Ltd, Park Avenue, Foston - the erection of three externally illuminated fascia signs and two flagpoles and external alterations and installation of flues, external plant and new path.

Ye Olde Packhorse Inn, Pack Horse Road, Melbourne - the erection of a detached workshop/potting shed.

79 Twyford Road, Willington - the erection of a detached garage.

29 West Avenue, Hilton - the erection of an extension.

The Pipeworks, Unit 5 Coppice Side, Swadlincote - change of use from retail to health and fitness.

16 Sage Drive, Woodville - the conversion of the garage into living accommodation.

Bladon House School, Newton Road, Newton Solney - the pruning of trees covered by a tree preservation order.

32 Chestnut Way, Repton - the erection of extensions and alterations.

88 Station Road, Hatton - outline application (all matters to be reserved) for the residential development of a detached home.

Bower Hill, Well Lane, Repton - the felling of a horse chestnut tree.

74 Avon Way, Hilton - the erection of extensions/alteration.