Proposals to create a shooting range on a field in Barton under Needwood has been refused by planning chiefs over intrusion into the countryside.

J Challans has been refused permission by East Staffordshire Borough Council to create an underground shooting range to provide eight practice shooting lanes, car parking and landscaping at Brankley Farm, in Dunstall Lane, Stoneyford, Barton under Needwood

The application site comprises some 7,790sqm of land located to the north of Dunstall Lane. The area is currently part of an agricultural field with an existing field access off Dunstall Lane.

The development would have provided eight practice shooting ranges, which will be for the use individuals and small groups who wish to avail themselves of the opportunity to use this facility.

However, planning officers at the council said: "The construction of a subterranean shooting range is more of an industrial commercial character than agricultural and does not qualify to be essential to the efficient working of the rural economy, nor is it close to an existing settlement as the development would be detached from any existing settlement and community and it is not considered would provide any benefits for the community or general public in the wider sense to justify its location."