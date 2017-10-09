Christmas lights are coming to Stretton - in the shape of a festive tree. Plans are underway to mark the forthcoming festive season by lighting up a churchyard in the village.

The idea, first proposed at a recent Stretton Parish Council meeting, is to put Christmas lights in one of the large trees in the graveyard of St Mary's Church.

The council unanimously agreed to light up a tree, using electricity from the nearby changing rooms.

John McKiernan, the chairman of Stretton Parish Council, told the meeting: "As it is October time and Christmas is only just round the corner, we obviously light up the church and put up Christmas lights.

"But, during one of the youth activities, we were looking at the enormous trees on the corner of Hillfield Lane and we had a bright spark idea, pardon the pun, to light one of them up.

"We'll need a lot of organising, some jiggery-pokery and electricity from the changing rooms, but it is a gateway to Burton. If people like it, then next year we can put welcome to Stretton."

Amanda Smith, clerk for Stretton Parish Council, said the cost of the lights was not known at this stage. "If we use similar lights to what we already have at the church, they won't be too expensive, it's just about getting there and sorting prices now."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk