A Hartshorne woman who spearheaded a touching plaque tribute to three South Derbyshire residents "taken too soon" was joined by their loved ones as she officially unveiled a life-saving defibrillator in Castle Gresley.

Sarah Harrison, 35, was inspired by her young daughter Kyra's heart condition to help others. After starting a fund-raising bid in February, she has racked up thousands of pounds to provide South Derbyshire villages with FOUR vital defibrillators.

On Thursday last week, Sarah officially unveiled a machine at Gresleydale Surgery, in Glamorgan Way, Church Gresley, which sits next to a plaque she created honouring locals Alex Parker, Lara Hensley and Richard Mole.

Joined by their families and friends, Sarah delivered a speech before setting off balloons and inviting people to free defibrillator training.

She said: "It feels great that the plaque and defibrillator is up and it is there now if anybody needs it. It makes it more real now. I have dedicated this day to Lara, Alex and Richard who sadly can’t be with us.

"I know that Kyra has been lucky and has had the opportunity to fight but there are a few who have sadly lost their lives, people that deserve to be remembered.

"Alex Parker, Lara Hensley and Richard Mole meant a lot to people in the community and this is just my way of giving a little something back so that they can all be remembered by the communities they grew up in.

"My daughter has the same condition as Lara had and it is heartbreaking what happened to both her and Alex Parker. They were far too young. I knew Richard's family and he was really popular and well- known around Castle Gresley so he deserves this too.

"Hopefully the plaque will also go some way to raising awareness about heart conditions and just how devastating they can be."

The mother-of-four, who was spurred on by her seven-year-old daughter's battle with hypo-plastic left heart syndrome, set up defibrillator training to go hand in hand with the launch. It was led by community first responder Anthony Parkes who works for West Leicestershire CFR group.

Anthony, 45, of Swepstone, was alerted to Sarah’s plight by a friend and set her up with charity Swad Lions who bought the defibrillators at a subsidised price from manufacturers.

He said that a shocking 80 per cent of cardiac arrests happen in the home, but only seven per cent of people in this country survive them. His job is about improving that percentage and saving lives.

He said: "Your chance of survival is reduced by 10 per cent for one minutes delay in getting a defibrillator to someone who needs shocking so it is really important that we deliver these sessions to the community. When you put it into perspective like that people realise how important it is and want to learn.

"It is creating awareness on how to access the defibrillators, practise how you would use it and know the process so there is not a panicked situation when you come to using it."

"These defibrillators can be used on anyone over the age of one that is having a cardiac arrest and they are so simple to use. You can’t do any harm with them and the ambulance service will be with you all the way."

"The defibrillator is linked to the ambulance service control room so if someone has collapsed with cardiac arrest then someone will need to start CPR, while someone else will need to run to get the defibrillator if it is within 500 metres. These machines are brilliant and they can look after people 24/7."

Anthony said a lot of people caught up in a situation where someone is suffering a cardiac arrest, often don’t like to get involved, either through fear or concerns they are interfering.

He said: "I don't quite know why but people haven't got the confidence to try to help. They think they are doing something wrong or they are interfering but really they are doing more harm than good if they are standing there doing nothing.

"Each link in the chain of survival is important and if people don’t do CPR and recognise that, then we won’t have a patient to treat."

Anthony, who has been a community first responder for three-and-a-half years, also talked the guests through the dangers to be aware of when helping someone who appears to be in distress and showed them the contents of a pack which comes attached to the defibrillators, which includes gloves, wipes, a razor and scissors.

He said: "There are lots of things to be aware of. Firstly, the area you are working in needs to be dry and there may also be dangers in the environment you are working in, things like dogs who may not be happy that you are touching their owner or carbon monoxide poisoning."

Gary Hawkins, 56, step-dad to Castle Gresley teenager Alex Parker, who died in September 2016 after collapsing with an undetected heart condition, was at the event with Alex’s best friend Tyler.

He said: "If it saves one life it is worth it. These defibrillators will make a massive difference to the community and the plaque is a really nice idea to remember Alex, Lara and Richard.

"I don't think it should come down to the public to raise money for something that is so needed but Sarah has done an incredible job and hopefully because of her and the people that raised this money, lives will be saved."

Sarah said after the event that she was "really pleased" with the turn-out.

She said: "I think it went really well and I am so happy people are getting behind it. I have already started fund-raising for a fifth defibrillator to go up in Newhall and I hope this makes people understand just how needed they are.

"I would like to thank everyone who has donated and supported me along the way, to the friends and family who came along and a big thank you to Anthony and to Richard from EDL Electrical for fitting the defibrillator for free."

Kyra’s bravery sparks her mum's fund-raising bid

Kyra, who is a pupil at Woodville School has undergone more than 20 rounds of surgery including open heart surgery, suffered brain damage and had e.coli and a septic hip which meant she had to learn to walk again.

After being inspired by her daughter's health battles, Sarah decided to start fund-raising for a defibrillator and was shocked when supporters donated the £999 needed for the first machine in less than a week.

She has gone on to rack up £4,000 from generous donors and is delighted to be able to provide four brand new defibrillators, three of which are already set up outside Gresleydale centre, Morrisons in Coppice Side, Swadlincote and next to the old toilets on Woodville High Street.

Sarah said she "never could have imagined what she has achieved" and a "massive thank you" was needed for all of the kind donors.

