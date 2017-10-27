Derbyshire Police are hunting a man thought to be responsible for three separate incidents of indecent exposure over three nights.

Earlier this month police made an appeal for information after a man was reported exposing himself near Etwall. The latest incidents happened on Deepdale Lane, Barrow-on-Trent, and officers believe they may be linked.

At around 3am on Monday, October 15, a 34 year-old woman was driving along Deepdale Lane, near to the Deep Dale canal bridge, when she saw a man standing on the bridge exposing himself.

Within the next two nights the woman has seen the same man twice more, but on these occasions he was walking towards her vehicle and committing a sex act.

PC Joe Stafford, from the Hilton, Hatton and Etwall Safer Neighbourhood Team, who is investigating the incidents, said: "We are concerned about these incidents and are determined to trace the suspect.

"There are similarities to the incidents earlier in the month near Etwall and we are investigating the possibility that they are linked. The only description we have of the suspect in Barrow-on-Trent is that he was a white man.

"I would ask that if anyone has witnessed similar incidents and hasn't reported it to us that they now do so. I would also make a plea that if anyone with a dashcam, who regularly drives along that route, checks their footage to see if it has picked anything up that they may have missed while driving."

If you think you can help please contact Joe on 101, quoting reference number 17000444289. Alternatively send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of Derbyshire Police's website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us .

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org

