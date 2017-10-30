Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A suspected burglar who led a police chopper on a dramatic chase after falling out of a bedroom window to escape detection led to officers changing their shifts in order to catch him.

In a crimewave which lasted more than a week, two homes and three bars across Swadlincote were targeted by just one man. Two police officers were later assaulted with a wooden stake when they approached the suspect.

PC Stuart Kelly, of Swadlincote Police, said it was a tremendous effort by his team who had started their shifts earlier in order to ensure they could trap him.

Speaking to members of the public during the Swadlincote Safer neighbourhood meeting, PC Kelly said: "For two weeks we were hit quite hard with burglaries. With one suspect coming into the area between midnight and the early morning, coming around, trying doors and walking into unlocked premises.

"We started having staff change their shifts and coming in at 3am and 5.30am. It was on September 27 when the Stanhope Arms caught him on CCTV at 4.30am. We were called as it was happening. He had two escape routes and we picked the wrong one, but we had identified him.

"Two days later he stole a vehicle from a home and when we found the car we deduced where he would be. As we approached the home he fell out of the window onto a conservatory roof and bounced on to the garden and he ran off. We had him surrounded. He must have looked like predator as he had covered himself in mud.

"As we were chasing him, he picked up a wooden stake and started threatening two officers. He was then gassed. This was the early morning at 7.30am."

PC Kelly later told the Burton Mail that a police helicopter had also been involved in the chase but it was officers on the ground who later caught the suspected burglar near the new housing estate off William Nadin Way.

He added: "He knew he was wanted and would have kept offending until he got caught.

Without the dedication of police officer changing their shifts he would have kept in burgling. It was tremendous effort."

The burglaries started on September 22 at The Lounge Bar, in West Street; then again at The Stanhope Arms and Newhall Social Club, in High Street, both on September 27.



On September 29 there were two more burglaries in Salisbury Drive, Midway, and in Burton Road, Midway, in which a Peugeot 208 was also stolen. Other items stolen included an iPad, Playstation 4, Xbox, handbag, and car keys to the Peugeot.

The same day two police officers were assaulted in Chimneypot Lane, Swadlincote – in the new housing estate off William Nadin Way.

