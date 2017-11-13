The video will start in 8 Cancel

A convict with a tattoo bearing his own name is on the run after fleeing from an open prison. Sean Maher, 26, is serving a 16-year-sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence.

His sentence was handed down at Kingston Upon Thames Crown Court. Maher is white, 5ft 7in tall and of medium build with short brown hair.

He has a scar above his right eye and a tattoo on his lower right arm reading "Sean". The convict's last known address is Ingrave Street in London.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "We believe he could have spent time in Rugby since he absconded on Friday, October 13.

"If you have any information about Maher’s whereabouts, please contact PC Nathan Grant on 101 quoting reference number 17000442721.

"Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us .

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. We’re aware that the quality of the photo is poor but we hope it’s good enough for someone to recognise him."

