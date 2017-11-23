The video will start in 8 Cancel

Detectives are investigating after a forklift truck was found abandoned in the middle of the road in Woodville in the early hours of the morning.

Police officers from Derbyshire Constabulary closed High Street while the vehicle was removed from the road in the early hours of today, Thursday, November 23.

Detectives are now investigating the incident as they believe the vehicle could have been stolen.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Constabulary said: "We received a call at around 2.55am informing us that a forklift truck had been abandoned in the middle of the road in High Street, Woodville.

"We are now investigating it as a stolen vehicle."

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with the police by calling non-emergency number 101 or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.