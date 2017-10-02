Police are appealing for information after a house in Swadlincote was burgled and thieves stole a distinctive bracelet and stethoscope.

Derbyshire Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they saw anything unusual around Springfield Road between 6.45pm and 10.15pm on Saturday, September 16.

Burglars broke in to the house and a number of the owners' belongings were stolen.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Police said: "On Saturday, September 16, between 6.45pm and 10.15pm a house was broken in to and a number of things were stolen including a silver and white bracelet with a leaf pattern, football memorabilia, jewellery and an engraved stethoscope.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Emma Birch on 101, quoting reference number 17000398443."

Anyone wanting to pass on information can also do so, anonymously, by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

