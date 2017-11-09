The video will start in 8 Cancel

Detectives say they are no closer to catching would-be thieves who smashed their way into a supermarket in Ashby last week.

In the early hours of the morning on Friday, November 3, Aldi, in Dents Road, became the latest store to be targeted in a spate of similar incidents across the area.

Leicestershire Police said the perpetrators broke into the store in an attempt to steal the ATM machine inside, but left empty-handed.

A video of the scene, circulated on Facebook, shows debris, including the keypad from the machine, lying on the floor following the raid.

Anyone with information about the incident is being encouraged to contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident number 54 of November 3.

Meanwhile, two people have been arrested in connection with a number of attempted ATM thefts across Leicestershire.

The arrests relate to three incidents in Cardinals Walk and Uppingham Road in Leicester and an attempted theft at a newsagents in Thurmaston. The two men, aged 25 and 38, have both been released under investigation.

