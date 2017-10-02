An urgent appeal to find a Stretton schoolgirl who has not been seen since the morning of Saturday, September 30, has now been upgraded to high risk, according to the girl’s sister.

The 14-year-old, Rosie Miles, who also uses the name Rosie Martin, has been described as being 5 ft 10ins tall with blondish brown hair.

Rosie's sister Bronwyn Moore has been appealing to social media users for any information about her missing sister.

Her Facebook post said: "This is an appeal for my sister. She is 14 years old and she has gone missing and hasn’t been seen since early Saturday morning.

"She went missing from Stretton. Police are looking but there hasn’t been any further information and she hasn’t been seen since. Please share."

Bronwyn told the Burton Mail: "I have spoken to the police this morning and been told that the case is now at high risk."

Cases rated as high risk almost always require immediate deployment of police officers. A member of the senior management team is likely to be involved to examine the initial inquiry.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call the non-emergency police 101 number, quoting reference number 188 of September 30.