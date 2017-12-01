Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derbyshire County Council is "top of the pots" - and that's official.

A drive to repair potholes on South Derbyshire roads has led to a near 80 per cent decrease in defective highways over the last year.



And routes looked after by Derbyshire County Council have been ranked the best for user satisfaction of any county council area in the country.



The county council has made improving the condition of roads a key commitment – putting an additional £6 million into its road maintenance budget.

Latest council figures show that at the end of October 2017 there were 539 highways defects across the county – including potholes, sunken ironworks, damaged kerbs and gullies - awaiting repair.This was a 78.6 per cent reduction from the 2,515 faults awaiting repair at the same time in 2016.Results of the 2017 National Highways and Transport Network residents’ satisfaction survey ranked Derbyshire County Council top for road maintenance out of 31 county councils taking part in the survey.The authority was singled out for particular praise on how effectively it fixed potholes, the condition of its road surfaces and how quickly it repaired damaged roads and pavements.Councillor Simon Spencer, council's cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: "We know that potholes and other damage on our roads are a great concern to motorists which is why we have made fixing them a top priority.

"We identified the roads in the worst condition and during the summer used extra road gangs and specialist machinery to target these defect hotspots.



"As we head into the winter season the work carried out over the summer will stand us in good stead to deal with future potholes and other road faults as we become aware of them. And while the progress we have made is promising we will not become complacent – continuing to offer an improved service to keep our roads safe and reliable for all road users."



The council is responsible for the upkeep of around 3,500 miles of road. Since May around 130 miles of Derbyshire’s roads have been re-laid or surface-dressed with chippings to seal the road and prevent cracks and potholes forming.







The authority has pledged to spend the extra £6 million on 'prevention rather than cure' proactive road maintenance to stop roads and other highway infrastructure falling into a state where major works are essential.



The cash is being used to patch the road to stop potholes forming. Line markings and signage will also be upgraded, there will be more tree, hedge and verge cutting and drainage clearance aimed at upgrading overall road and footway conditions.