Detectives are calling on the public to help after a house was burgled in Egginton with precious china and silverware stolen.

Several items were stolen from the property in the village overnight between on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28, while the owner was away. The stolen items include jewellery, silverware and precious china.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary, who are investigating the burglary, are keen to share the images of the stolen goods, in the hope that someone might have seen them.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Constabulary said: "We are asking people to share these images of items stolen during a burglary in a bid to trace them.

"The thief took jewellery, silverware and china, including items of Royal Worcester and Coalport.

"We want people to share the pictures in case the items have been taken outside of Derbyshire for sale."

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Emma Birch by calling non-emergency number 101 and quoting reference 1700066790.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.