Drugs, assaults and mobile phones are problems in a Derbyshire prison with two deaths reported in a year - but increasing numbers of inmates are also climbing onto the jobs ladder.

And prisoners residing at HMP Sudbury generally feel safe from violence, coercion and bullying, according to the newly published annual report from the Independent Monitoring Board for June 2016 to May 2017.

There have been two deaths in custody during this year, with one from natural causes and the other awaiting toxicology reports. However, the report states that relatives were treated with "respect and concern" as well as other prisoners who were affected.

Problems with drugs were also to be expected in an open prison, it is said. The report states: "There are problems relating to drugs and mobile phones, inevitable in the open estate, but prisoners are warned during the induction of the risks involved - the Substance Misuse Service provides part of the induction and is highly regarded within the prison.

"Robust, intelligence led-searches ensure that prisoners handling drugs and mobile phones are removed to secure accommodation units and back in to the closed estate, which provides a powerful disincentive."

It also found that the open environment makes supporting victims of violence and challenging perpetrators more difficult. The prison used mediation in low level incidents but sometimes the victim asks to be transferred rather than facing associates of their bully if he is moved out.

However, the prison was found to strive to ensure they are found places at other establishments. The report reveals nine prisoner-on-prisoner assaults, five which were serious, and seven assaults on staff.

During their time at the prison, inmates are offered a variety of vocational and educational courses, including bricklaying and painting and decorating.

Most prisoners also benefit from earned enhanced status and family links are encouraged and supported.

The report states: "The prison works hard to find positive contracts and work placements for prisoners. Some are currently employed at a turkey farm, learning butchery skills. Of the approximately 130 prisoners who go outside for paid and charity work, an increasing number are finding permanent employment in the local area.

"A jobs fair was held in October, where employers were surprised at the numbers attending. Prisoners were motivated by the message that they could find employment despite having a record if they apply themselves and take the opportunities on offer.

"Family links are actively encouraged. The existing visits centre is small and in need of further improvements to encourage prisoners to make the maximum advantage from their visit. Notwithstanding this we see family days at Sudbury as most effective."

About Sudbury Prison

HMP Sudbury is on open category D prison for men and Young Offenders' Institute with a certified normal accommodation of 581 prison. The open status of the jail means that during the working week prisoners leave during the day to work and support the local community or are temporarily released at weekends to re-integrate back into family life.

The buildings were originally a United States Air Force hospital for D-Day landing casualties during the Second World War. Most of the single storey accommodation is still in use but has been converted and refurbished. In some instances it has been replaced to provide single and double rooms.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk