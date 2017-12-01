Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new road safety campaign has been launched advocating a 'fag-packet approach' to UK speed limits - with nearly two-thirds of drivers admitting they regularly ignore signs.

The suggested new tactic has already been backed by more than half the nation, in the wake of research showing that millions of motorists ignore or don’t even notice speed limit signs in their current format.

That’s according to a new study from car insurer MORE TH>N which found that 62 per cent of those surveyed admit they regularly ignore speed limit signs, with 25 per cent also saying the threat of going to speed awareness courses isn’t a big enough deterrent from causing them to speed on a regular basis.

Now, to mark this year’s Road Safety Week, MORE TH>N is launching a new road safety initiative which centres on calls to test the use of images of cars that have been in accidents as a visual accompaniment to existing numerical speed signs as a new means of deterring people from speeding.

The move has otherwise been labelled applying the ‘fag-packet approach’ to speeding, with a view to making people more instantly aware of the risks associated with their actions.

The new initiative also takes inspiration from previous, hard-hitting TV advertising campaigns which adopted a graphic approach to illustrate the dangers of speeding. The proposed new road sign initiative would see this shock-factor concept placed in situ when people are actually behind the wheel, in what would be a UK first.

The new concepts of visual deterrent speed signs were tested with 2,000 motorists in a poll conducted by MORE TH>N, where they were backed by over half (58%) of those surveyed as potentially having a real impact on their driving, illustrating their possible value at helping make Britain’s roads safer.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In the wake of the success of the initial research, MORE TH>N is now exploring possible follow-up activity with a view to securing an actual pilot of the signs on UK roads to test how effective they potentially are in causing people to reduce their speed, including approaching local police forces and pressure groups to garner further support for the campaign.

To mark this year’s Road Safety Week, MORE TH>N has also created the world’s first ever online driving game where it pays to drive safely. Rather than finishing in the quickest possible time, the aim of the retro-style video game is to get to the destination as safely as possible – collecting coins, avoiding collisions, keeping to the speed limit and letting grannies cross the road. The full game is available to play here: http://www.morethansmartwheelsgame.com/