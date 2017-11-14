Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Animal rights activists who have protested against circuses over the use of wild animals in Stanton and Willington have welcomed moves by Italy and Ireland to ban the controversial practice.

Italy, with one of the biggest circus industries in the world, and Ireland have now voted to phase out ALL animals in circuses and travelling shows in a move heralded as the biggest victory for Animal Defenders International (ADI).

ADI has often been seen in the local area protesting against both Peter Jolly's Circus, which stages events in Willington, and Circus Mondao which appears in Stanton.

Both circuses use wild animals in their shows but are fully licensed with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and are inspected seven times a year.

Italy is the 41st country to pass a national law prohibiting animals in circuses, with an estimated 100 circuses and some 2,000 animals.

In Ireland, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has signed regulations banning the use of wild animals in circuses in Ireland. Hard on the heels of Italy banning all animal circus acts this week, it comes after a decade of campaigning to stop animals suffering in circuses in Ireland by ADI.

ADI president Jan Creamer said: "Having campaigned to stop circus suffering in Ireland for more than a decade with our partners ARAN, we are delighted wild animals in circuses will be banned from 2018.

"Circuses cannot meet the needs of animals in small, mobile accommodation and ADI has repeatedly documented suffering and abuse. We urge the UK and the USA to follow Ireland's and Italy's lead and consign these outdated acts to the past where they belong."

In the US, ADI is calling for Congress to support the Traveling Exotic Animal and Public Safety Protection Act, a federal bill which would end the use of wild animals in travelling circuses.

In the UK, the government has stated that it remains committed to a ban but has given no indication as to when the legislation, drafted and scrutinised back in 2013, will be introduced.

A spokesman for Peter Jolly’s Circus has previously said that under the licensing system Defra inspects the circus seven times a year, with some of the visits unannounced.

He said the circus has to stick to strict guidelines which includes enrichment and exercise for animals, which they had passed every time.

Ring mistress and circus spokesman for Circus Mondeo, Petra Jackson, has also said there was no cause for concern, adding they were licensed by the government and anyone who wants information on this can visit the Defra website and read up about the circus.

She previously added that they are inspected seven times a year, both announced and unannounced and pass with flying colours each time.

Defra also carries out stress tests and assesses the animal's physical and mental health, with the spokesman saying its animals were 'absolutely fine'.

The circus has an open door policy and anyone is welcome to go along and have a look for themselves, he said.

