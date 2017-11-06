Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

South Derbyshire residents' views are being sought over broadband speeds, mobile phone coverage and travel needs across the area.

People are being invited to fill in an online survey to share their opinions on the three topics on the South Derbyshire District Council website.

All information gathered from the survey will be used as evidence to help the council shape future policies, communicate with providers and try to fill the gaps in poor connectivity.

The survey is made up of 60 questions and covers a range of topics about interconnectivity in the South Derbyshire area to find out how it can be further improved in the future.

Councillor Bob Wheeler, the chairman of the South Derbyshire partnership, said getting as many people as possible from the area to fill out the survey was crucial to create a true picture of residents' opinions.

Councillor Wheeler said: "Enabling our communities to communicate easily and access employment and training is crucial for the ongoing economic prosperity of South Derbyshire.

"We need people to complete our online survey so that we can understand their existing provision, any limitations and what improvements they would like.

"This will mean the partnership has as great an influence as possible over ensuring connectivity meets local demand to further increase the efficiency of business operations and meet household needs."

The questionnaire will take no longer than between ten to 15 minutes to complete, and the final results will be shared after full analysis of the information is gathered.

The survey can be found and completed online at here and must be completed before Sunday, November 19.

