Raiders broke into a village supermarket in South Derbyshire early this morning.

Derbyshire police said that officers were called at around 4am today, Thursday, October 19, to reports that the alarm was sounding at Aldi store in Huntspill Road, Hilton.

A police spokesman said the shutters had been forced open and the glass on the front door had been smashed in the attempt.

A cash machine inside the store had been attacked, however, police officers say that their attempts had been unsuccessful and nothing had been taken from the store.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A cordon is in place outside the shop and officers are continuing to investigate the crime.

A spokesman for Aldi has confirmed that the Hilton store is still open to customers today.

It comes after a series of ATM raids across the area where thieves have used stolen farm machinery to pull the machines from the walls.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The latest raid was at the Spar convenience store in Rosliston Road, Stapenhill, when thieves caused a large amount of damage. They used a telescopic handling machine to rip the ATM machine out of the side wall of the store in the early hours of Monday, October 2.

Previous raids have occurred in Ashby, Hatton and Kings Bromley.