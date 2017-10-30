A hospice caring for terminally-ill children in the East Midlands is to boost its Board of Trustees with five new recruits amid plans to expand services across the region.

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People says the move will add additional experience and expertise to the organisation, which supports youngsters with life-limiting conditions.

It comes at a time of planned growth, which will see an extension of services across the region over the next five years.

Five new trustees are set to join the Loughborough-based organisation, bringing a wealth of additional skills and knowledge to the existing Board.

They include Vijay Sharma, a former editor of the BBC Asian Network and trained social worker, and Dr Chris Hewitt, a former family GP who has recently been appointed an Associate Postgraduate Dean at Health Education England.

They are joined by Vipal Karavadra, an experienced banking and finance professional, with links to the Leicester Asian Business Association and supporter of the Prince's Trust.

The charity also welcomes Chan Kataria, Group Chief Executive of emh group, a major developer of affordable homes across the East Midlands, with a significant care and support business.

A further addition to the Board of Trustees is Richard Whall, Operations Director at Boots Contract Manufacturing. He is also a trustee for Hope for the Homeless.

Rainbows Chair of Trustees Di Postle, said: "I am delighted to welcome our new trustees. We are very happy to be adding such a wealth of expertise to the Board at a time of exciting development of the services we provide to youngsters and their families."

Meanwhile, Sheila Marriott has stepped down from her role after eight years of outstanding service as trustee and Clinical Quality Assurance Chair, due to increasing personal commitments. She is replaced by existing trustee Sue Dryden.