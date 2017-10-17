A well-loved school which has educated young villagers for more than 150 years to close its doors for good after its funding dropped to "unsustainable" levels.

Henry Prince First School and Nursery, in Mayfield, has only 40 pupils - not enough to be granted the money it needs to stay open.

Governors said they were "left with no option" but to launch a consultation on shutting down the Main Road school.

But they are still hopeful their school can be saved as they lobby education chiefs for "special case" funding.

The extra cash would allow Henry Prince to stay afloat until it can attract more pupils and, consequently, more funds.

Parents now have just eight weeks to lodge their opinions and have already organised an emergency meeting.

They are being urged to start lobbying the education authority Staffordshire County Council, which will decide the school’s fate based on governors' recommendations in March.

Chris Kinman, chairman of the board of governors, said: "What we need is for parents to send their children to this school.

"The core of the problem is that only 50 per cent of children in the catchment area come to our school, despite our 'good' Ofsted rating and the wonderfully warm and welcoming environment at Henry Prince.

"We are urging the public to lobby Staffordshire County Council and ask them to provide funding on a 'special case' basis to keep the school viable until numbers increase.

"If we had indications from parents who wish to send their children to this school in the next few years, that may help to stay the hand of the county council because they could see there is a likely upturn in numbers.

"This is not a decision the governors have taken lightly - we were left with no option but to begin a consultation process which will involve gathering views from parents and the general public on the future of the school.

"All the information we receive will be collated into a report, which will form part of the decision-making process.

"We have been working very hard, along with the head teacher and the school staff, in actively trying to boost pupil numbers for the last couple of years and have made three attempts to create a federation with other schools which would help us to reduce costs.

"Unfortunately, all schools are operating on tight budgets and our attempts to federate have been unsuccessful."

Henry Prince was opened in the 1860s after villagers helped raise money to supplement £200 left by Mr Prince in a will.

If it was to close, it would bring more than a century-and-a-half of education in Mayfield to an end.

Youngsters in the village would have to use public transport to get to Dove First School, in Rocester, which is five miles away.

Unsurprisingly, parents have rallied to support the school and have "vowed to fight closure every step of the way".

Chairman of the school’s Parents, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA) Vickie Green said: "Our school is the beating heart of our community.

"The school holds several events throughout the year which are attended by most of the village and we have strong links with the church and several community groups in the village.

"As parents and tax-payers, surely Staffordshire County Council cannot expect us to accept the closure of our wonderful village school in exchange for children as young as four being transported on an unchaperoned bus to the nearest school in Rocester, which is more than five miles away.

"Our governing body have been forced into launching the consultation and this is another example of rural families being hit hardest by funding cuts.

"There are families in this village with five or six generations of history with the school and the school is so vital to families in and around Mayfield.

"I would ask anyone with connections to the school to take part in the consultation process and sign our petition to let the local authority know that we demand better for our children."

Philip White, county council cabinet member for skills and employability, said: "All children in Staffordshire are entitled to receive a good quality education, an education that offers maximum benefits to pupils and gives them the academic and social skills they need to move into secondary education and beyond.

"Henry Prince is a 'good' school, but as schools receive their funding from government based on the number of pupils they have, the school is not currently financially sustainable.

"We are supporting teachers and governors to do what is right for their school, and encourage parents and the wider community to make their views heard throughout the governing body consultation."

The consultation, which ends on Friday, December 8, will include a formal meeting with parents on Thursday, November 2, and a public meeting at Henry Prince First School at 5pm on Wednesday, November 22.

Anyone who wants to take part in the consultation and give their thoughts to the county council should email office@henryprince.staffs.sch.uk