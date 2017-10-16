Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire homeowners are being warned about an invasion of rats over the autumn period as pest experts warn the numbers could soar in the upcoming months.

Specialists have said the cooler temperatures and wet weather is attracting the vermin as they seek refuge in warm houses.

Burton pest controllers are now issuing advice to anyone concerned about rats entering their properties.

Hayley Smith, director at Remove Pest Control, which covers the East Staffordshire area, said: "We've had many problems this year with rats actually going into people's homes.

"It can be difficult to control the problem if, for example, your neighbours don't maintain their gardens and leave rubbish as the rats thrive and come into different properties. Tidiness in your garden is a must. Don't leave food waste hanging around either."

The British Pest Control Association say rat sighting in people's homes are set to rise as they abandon their summer habitats to seek food and shelter indoors.

Last month, a disabled woman living in Burton told how her house had been "plagued" by rats, leaving her unable to sleep at night as the vermin scuttled around her house.

Angela Bentley, of Napier Street, said she had even been left without electricity on more than one occasion after they bit through the wires.

The average house has more than a dozen possible ways to rats to enter. They can fit through spaces as small as 15mm, such as plumbing pipes, unscreened vents or gaps in the eaves and roof edges.

It is much easier to prevent rats from joining the family than it is to kick them out, so homeowners should start rodent-proofing their home as soon as possible.

Rat Facts

Here are the most amazing facts about rats, according to One Kind Planet.

Rats take care of injured and sick rats in their group.

Without companionship rats tend to become lonely and depressed.

Rats have excellent memories. Once they learn a navigation route, they won't forget it.

When happy, rats have been observed to chatter or grind their teeth. This is often accompanied by vibrating eyes.

Rats make happy "laughter" sounds when they play.

Rats succumb to peer-pressure, just like humans. Brown rats are prone to disregard personal experiences in order to copy the behaviour of their peers. The urge to conform is so strong that they will even choose to eat unpalatable food if they are in the company of other rats who are eating it.

Although very curious animals, rats are also shy, and prefer to run away than confront a potential threat. Rats are extremely clean animals, spending several hours every day grooming themselves and their group members. They are less likely than cats or dogs to catch and transmit parasites and viruses.

How to guard your home from rats, according to the British Pest Control Association:

Inspect properties thoroughly and seal up any external gaps, holes or crevices that could provide rats with a way in.

Remove potential nesting sites by keeping yards and gardens clean and tidy, cutting back overgrown areas and clearing any piles of wood or debris.

Ensure doors and windows can be closed properly and that drain inspection covers are well maintained.

Keep bins well maintained with their lids closed, dispose of rubbish carefully and don't leave leftover food lying around. Compost heaps should be covered.

Areas around bird feeders should be kept clean and pet food bowls should not be left out overnight.

The BPCA, a not-for-profit organisation, encourages homeowners who suspect they might have a rat problem to contact professionals associated with the organisation to ensure they are actually an expert in the field.

