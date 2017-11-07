Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Refurbishment work on the Princess Diana Memorial Garden, in Swadlincote, is more than £2,000 over the original contract sum - and will not be complete until January.

The garden had originally been planned to finish in September this year, but delays in ordering granite stones and a rejection of blue brick planters has pushed the finishing date back until the end of January 2018.

At a meeting of the Swadlincote Townscape Heritage Lottery Board on November 14, members will hear an update on the memorial garden which is being transformed following the 20th anniversary of the Princess' death in 1997.

The memorial work is part of a larger project aiming to further improve the town, as part of the Swadlincote Townscape Heritage Scheme.

The extra costs since the start of the works in June, this year, have reached a total of £10,137.40.

Meanwhile, items which have been omitted or reduced total £7,879.83, leaving an increase in costs of £2,257.57. The original contract sum of £94,579.36 has now increased to £96,836.93, with the total budget for the project currently standing at £106,855.93

The report to the council members say: "The costs were discussed at a meeting between the contractor, landscape architect and. Richard Shaw and Tony Sylvester on October 3. During the discussions, we managed to negotiate the extra costs down – removing an extra charge for the fixing of the circular tree seat of £3,150 and removing any charges for the fitting of the blue brick specials (£700)."

The report adds: "The contractor originally intended to order the granite coping stones (that sit on top of the raised blue brick planters) two weeks before they were to start on site so that the granite would arrive on site at the right time for installation (about eight weeks after it was ordered).

"However, the contractor decided not to do this and started on site without having ordered the granite, instead deciding to construct the planters first and then make an exact template for the shape that the granite coping stones needed to be.

"The contractor also requested that the granite coping stones be wider, to provide a bigger overhang and more generous tolerance (as granite coping stones may differ very slightly in the manufacturing process).

"At the same time, the council rejected the blue brick planter corner details that had been constructed poorly and requested 'special' bricks for the corners.

"Also in relation to the blue brick planters, the contractor was unable to construct the tips of the planters due to them coming to a too finer point. An alternative solution was discussed and this was finally agreed, along with the ‘special’ bricks, on in August. From this point onwards, the contractor had all the information required to progress with the granite order."

However, the report added that the contractor then struggled to get information out of the blue brick manufacturer and supplier and find suitable products and get quotes. As a consequence of this, the blue bricks were not ordered until the first week of October. There is a six to 12 week lead in time for the blue bricks."

Following a public consultation, new plans will see a mini amphitheatre, sensory garden, sculptures as well as interactive educational boards, and a water feature using the grassed area behind the memorial.

The memorial garden, located at the bottom of Alexandra Road and originally created to celebrate the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles to Diana, later became the scene of an outpouring of grief following her death in 1997 after a road accident in Paris.

A landscaped seating area will be created around a beech tree for residents to visit and remember the princess. The garden will feature a poem written by local poet, Kevin Fegan, which remembers Princess Diana and the history of the area.

Process update

• June 19 – construction work began on site with the predicted completion date of September 14.

• August - Private donation received from Terjinder Purewall of £5,700 towards two benches (original bench changed slightly) and the engraving of two plaques to be positioned on the two benches – (in memory of Councillor Roy Nut who was council chairman in 1981 and dedicated the gardens alongside Princess Ann)

• Engraved timeline added to circular timber bench – engraved on the backrest panels.

• The predicted completion date is now January 31, 2018 (subject to weather conditions).

