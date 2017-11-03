Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reports have surfaced on social media about a suspected ram-raid which took place in Ashby overnight.

A video has been shared on Facebook which is believed to have been filmed at the Aldi store in the town in the early hours of this morning.

The video was captured after the incident had taken place, but debris, including the key pad from the cash machine, can be seen covering the floor.

The Ashby incident comes after an Aldi supermarket in Coalville was targeted by raiders. Detectives confirmed that cash was stolen from an ATM in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, November 2.

Meanwhile, earlier this year a Nationwide Bank in Ashby town centre was targeted by thieves who got away with the ATM machine.

Leicestershire Police and Aldi UK have been contacted for comment.