A large number of police officers were spotted in Church Gresley having been called out to a potential child safety issue, where the youngster turned out to be fine.

Residents reported seeing officers in the York Road area on Wednesday, September 20 from 4pm to 8pm.

Derbyshire Constabulary was quick to reassure the public that the situation was under control and that the public had nothing to worry about.

A spokesman from the police said: "We would like to assure residents that there is no threat to the public. We were called to the area about concerns for a child's welfare, and we found that the child was safe and well."