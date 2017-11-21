Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A road has been closed after a car crashed into a ditch near Egginton .

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the A5132 Carriers Road at 9.36am today after the incident. A Derbyshire police spokeswoman said one car had crashed into a ditch and another was blocking the road.

Firefighters from Ascot Drive and Kingsway fire stations attended the scene to make the vehicles safe. One person was treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service but police said nobody was seriously injured.

The road is currently closed while work to recover the vehicle takes place.

Police are unable to say how long the road will be closed for but traffic information company Inrix is reporting it is closed in both directions and could be closed for some time.