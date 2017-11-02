Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A busy road in Etwall has been closed after a head-on crash between a lorry and an Audi this afternoon, Thursday, November 2.

The collision is believed to have happened at around 2pm and the road has since been closed in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident. The accident happened between Heage Lane and Main Street.

Traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported that there is queuing traffic due to the road closure and it is affecting motorists between Etwall and Mickleover.

Teenager charged following A38 police chase after driver failed to stop after crash

A spokesman from Derbyshire Police said: "We were called at 2.10pm to reports of an accident on the Seven Wells roundabout. There has been a collision between a lorry and an Audi.

"We are currently in attendance along with the fire service and paramedics. The driver of the Audi has been taken to hospital."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk