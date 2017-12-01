The video will start in 8 Cancel

A water leak led to the closure of a road in Winshill for almost a week as workers fought to avoid a freeze-up in plunging temperatures.

South Staffs Water was forced to close a section of Mill Hill Lane, to carry out an urgent replacement of a four-metre pipe.

Workers closed the road on Sunday, November 19, while work began on fixing the leak.

A spokesman for the firm said the work lasted almost a week because of the length of the water pipe.

The spokesman added: "It is quite a busy road and with temperatures dropping we didn't want the risk of the water freezing over." The road is now open.