Roadworks are causing delays across Burton, Swadlincote and North West Leicestershire this morning, Tuesday, October 24.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time for the journey due to roadworks and temporary traffic lights.

According to traffic and travel website Inrix, there are roadworks on the A511 southbound in Ashby which has led to slow traffic around the B587 Nottingham Road. One lane is currently closed.

On the B5006 Ashby Road in Measham there are temporary traffic lights and roadworks causing delays in both directions around the B4116 Gallows Lane.

Traffic is also queuing up on the eastbound carriageway of the A50 around the B5030 Ashbourne Road near the Little Chef roundabout. One lane is currently closed.

Roadworks on the southbound carriageway of the M1 at J25 A52 for Nottingham and Derby and the northbound carriageway at J23A A42 for East Midlands Airport are also causing some delays.