Football-mad youngsters have netted 150 smart new strips after Uttoxeter's biggest employer made a generous £5,000 donation.

Boys and girls playing for Rocester Juniors FC are proud owners of stunning new kits sporting JCB's famous black and yellow.

They reached their goal after the digger giant paid for strips for all the club's teams from under-sevens right up to under-16s.

Grahame Cope, manager of the under-14s team, said: "It is great that such a high-flying international company as JCB is happy to remember its roots and support local organisations.

"We were delighted when JCB agreed to fund the kit because it has been a long time since we have had a new one. Players in the various age groups have been wearing different kit so there hasn't been the sense of cohesion that we would have liked and the children were also growing out of the kit they had.

"The fact that all of the players will look the same will make a big difference to their sense of pride. The football club is a big part of the lives of many young people in Rocester and Uttoxeter."

Mr Cope's son, Dylan, 12, who plays for Rocester Juniors, said: "It’s cool that we’ve got a new kit and we look really smart when we are wearing it.

"All of the teams that play for Rocester look the same now and you can tell we are all from one club which is much better."

A JCB spokesman said: "Football is a real community game and we are delighted to help Rocester Juniors fund new kits for young people taking part in such a popular and positive pastime."

The club is launching a new team for girls aged eight to 10, which is a "first for the area," a JCB spokesman said.

More information on how to join is available by calling Gary Peach on 07568 453507.

