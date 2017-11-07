The video will start in 8 Cancel

A popular club near Burton has been given a top accolade for its bitters for the third consecutive year.

Rolleston Club, in Burnside, Rolleston on Dove, has been branded as excellent thanks to its three main bitters following a Cask Marque assessment.

Since 1997 Cask Marque has been ensuring that the cask ale the public drinks in pubs in the UK has been in perfect condition.

A Cask Marque assessor made an unannounced visit to the club to test the quality of all its draught bitters.

Barry Jones, consultant brewer and assessor for Cask Marque, called into the club at the end of September and met bar manager Fran Dawes to carry out an independent review.

Rolleston Club has three main bitters, Bass, Pedigree and HSB (Horndean Special Bitter), and all were tested and analysed, scoring maximum points in every category.

The areas tested were temperature, clarity, aroma and taste and all three were given an excellent assessment in all categories.

All the beers must reach the required standard for the pub to pass and it then receives a plaque, framed certificate and merchandising material to inform its customers of the award and their rights. The pub then appears on the CaskFinder app for those on the World's Biggest Ale Trail to visit.

Rolleston Club secretary John Brandon said: "Rolleston Club is very proud of its beer quality and great credit goes to Fran Dawes who is responsible for the cellar together with the other of other members of staff.

"The club's certificate of excellence is proudly displayed and it is the third consecutive year that this has been awarded to Rolleston Club."

The Cask Marque's 45 qualified assessors make more than 20,000 visits to pubs each year in England, Scotland, Wales, Europe and America to check the temperature, appearance, aroma and taste of Britain's favourite drink.

