The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Royal Mail has announced the latest posting dates for people wishing to send Christmas cards and presents to British troops stationed abroad.

The recommended latest posting date for operational British Forces Post Office is Monday, November 27. For stationary British Forces Post Offices, the latest posting date is Monday, December 11.

Royal Mail has operated a dedicated military postal unit since 1882, when the Army Post Office Corps was formed for service during the Egyptian and Sudanese campaigns.

In 1908, the unit was subsumed into the Royal Engineers as their Postal Section. After several changes throughout the 20th century, it was re-launched as the British Forces Post Office.

Today, the BFPO offers discounted mail delivery to troops stationed around the world. It also offers free delivery of Forces Air letters sent to personnel on operational duty.

Royal Mail spokesman David Gold, said: "The partnership between Royal Mail and the military has been in place for nearly 200 years, and this important link comes into its own at Christmas.

"We urge people to get their cards and presents in the post as early as possible to ensure that they arrive in time for service men and women's festive celebrations."

For more detailed information on final BFPO posting dates, please visit: www.gov.uk/government/publications/british-forces-post-office-last-dates-of-posting .