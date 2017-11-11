Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fly-tippers have left at least 10 bin bags full of waste near a recycling centre as it is revealed 22 people have been fined for dumping rubbish in South Derbyshire in the last six months.

At least 10 bags of rubbish, which included shoes, plastic boxes and even empty washing bottles, were discovered in the corner of a car park in Woodville Road, Overseal, which is also home to the village’s recycling site and near the local primary school.

One parish councillor called the incident "disgraceful" and has urged any witnesses to get in touch with recycling authority South Derbyshire District Council.

It is believed the junk was part of a house clearance, with lots of opened washing detergents, bin bags, as well as kitchen accessories and clothing. One other black bin bag simply contained domestic food waste.

The dumped rubbish was discovered as the district council revealed it had issued 22 fixed penalty notices to fly-tippers over the last six months, and is now investigating the incident in Overseal.

A council spokesman said: "Fly-tipping is an unacceptable abuse of the local environment and we share the passion of residents, businesses and landowners in tackling it and bringing those responsible to justice.

"The council has handed out 22 fixed penalty notices to fly-tippers in South Derbyshire in the last six months and is using new powers available to seize vehicles involved in fly-tipping offences.

"We are currently investigating this incident in Overseal and would ask members of the public to come forward with descriptions of vehicles and suspects, registration plate details and times. We will always act on information provided to us."

Anyone with information about those responsible for fly-tipping should phone 01283 595795 or email neighbourhood.wardens@south-derbys.gov.uk