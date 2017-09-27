Litter louts across Burton and South Derbyshire could face on-the-spot fines of up to £150 under a tough new Government crackdown.

Town halls up and down the country have been asking for the penalty to increase from £80 to £150 and for those who pay late to cough up a £300 fine.

Councils across Burton and South Derbyshire have had the power to hand out on-the-spot fines for littering and dog fouling for more than 25 years.

Theresa May's election manifesto assured the public that she would 'do more to reduce litter,' and an evaluation of the cost of fines has been launched.

An East Staffordshire Borough Council spokesperson said: "The Council operates a zero tolerance approach and is determined to tackle those that litter.

"The majority of residents and visitors to our borough respect the area they live, work and visit but for the small majority who do not, council officers will continue to make every effort to prevent littering and will fine any culprits, irrespective of the size of the fine."

Initially, litter fines were set at a flat rate of £10, but have been raised to £80 over the last 11 years – reduced to £50 for those who pay immediately. Councils were told the fines would keep up with the rate of inflation if they were raised to £100.

A South Derbyshire District Council spokesman said: "We work hard to keep all of our parks and open spaces tidy and welcoming.

"We do not tolerate anything that leaves a blot on the landscape enjoyed by us all here in South Derbyshire and we hope that members of the public will support our efforts to maintain our district to a high standard, ensuring it remains a clean, green and safe place to be.

"Any potential changes to the Fixed Penalty Notice will be taken on board as and when they arise and will be reviewed accordingly."

The Council's Clean Team responds to incidents of illegally dumped rubbish, littering and dog fouling in South Derbyshire.

They can be contacted on the 24-hour freephone number 0800 587 2349, or people can request a clear-up by filling in a form online here

