Residents and farmers in rural areas of Burton and South Derbyshire are to have their own dedicated officer to tackle crime in the countryside.

PC Paul Russell has been appointed to work with the rural community to address the specific aspects of crime which appear in outlying rural areas.

PC Russell is an experienced officer of the force with more than 24 years of service under his belt within Derbyshire Police and has been working as part of the Melbourne Safer Neighbourhood Team since March 2017. He will be based in Swadlincote in his role as rural crime officer.

Sergeant Graham Summers, who is in charge of the teams, said rural crime could be such a specialised and unique area that a dedicated officer was required.

Sergeant Summers said: "It is recognised that the South Derbyshire policing station, which covers approximately 320 square miles, encompasses a huge rural area and hundreds of miles of countryside road.

"Police resources are not limitless and of course we need to balance the needs of all those living in our communities.

"The rural community are vulnerable to specific types of crime, theft and damage and therefore need a more bespoke approach to their issues. As such Paul Russell will be working with the rural community to meet these needs, optimising crime prevention, detection and disruption.

"He will, when the need requires, be supported by others within Derbyshire Police, who can be brought together when required, however he will be dedicated to this role and it is hoped that the rural and farming community will engage and be reassured that their local police care for them and value what they bring to South Derbyshire."

Derbyshire police and crime commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa welcomed the news, saying: "This appointment is good news for rural communities in South Derbyshire and bad news for offenders in the area.

"It demonstrates clearly that Derbyshire Police takes rural crime seriously and will take action in areas where communities feel there is a problem.

"Rural areas are naturally more isolated and even with a dedicated specialist officer the police cannot be everywhere. Please, if you see something suspicious, report it. We need to work together."

PC Russell can be contacted on the non-emergency 101 police number or by message online from the 'contact us' section of the Derbyshire Police website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us