A child sexual exploitation charity, which supports young people throughout South Derbyshire, is calling on local people to act foolishly this Christmas - all in the name of a good cause.

Safe and Sound, a charity which supports people who have been sexually exploited across Derbyshire, is looking to find the funds to carry out their vital work to support vulnerable people.

Staff at the charity are now calling on other local businesses to get involved and challenge their staff members to dress up in aid of a worthy cause.

Last year, marketing and development manager Rhiannon Hulse dressed up in different festive costumes all day, every day, between December 1 and Christmas Eve. Her outfits included Marv from Home Alone, a turkey, a Christmas tree and a Christmas cake.

Rhiannon said: "A festive costume could be classic elf or Santa outfit, a character from a festive film or song or something completely unique, it's all up to you and your interpretation of foolish.

"Challenge yourself or your team to do it for one whole day or if you're a big festival fool, the whole week.

"While we have designated December 11 to 15 as Festival Fool Week you can choose any day or week in December for your festive foolishness.

"We find sponsors will more likely donate more the longer you play the Festive Fool for, the funnier places you have your picture taken in, the more pictures you post online, and generally the more foolish you look."

Last year's efforts saw the team raise more than £2,000, and this year they are hoping to increase that up to £2,500.

Safe and Sound was set up in 2002 to support the victims of child sexual exploitation and also works to prevent young people from becoming victims in the first place.

For an extra incentive, the team are offering prizes for the best outfit, including afternoon tea for two at luxury department store Harrods, a magnum of prosecco and a box of Thorntons chocolates.

The money raised last year could help one young person to receive the full support they need to move to safety following abuse.

Rhiannon added: "I raised £2,000 by myself last year, so we are aiming for £2,500, but we really want to make as much money as we possibly can.

"It could take me two hours to get ready for work some days when I did it last year, but it was really fun and I can't wait to get dressed up again. My favourite outfit of last year had to be the Grinch."

The Move to Safety programme provides tailored one-to-one support to young people aged 18 or under in the county who are being, or at risk of being, sexually exploited. The aim of the programme is to move young people to a place of physical, mental and emotional safety.

The team have said that a donation of £100 could pay for a vital session of support with a young person, while £250 contributes to the cost of ongoing training of Safe and Sound's support workers. Meanwhile, £1,800 would enable the charity to fully support a young person through the Move to Safety programme.

Staff will be kicking off the campaign by becoming festive fools themselves on Friday, December 8, and encourage anyone that doesn't want to dress up during Festive Food week to follow Safe and Sound on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and sponsor them instead.

High-profile names are also rumoured to be taking part, as Molly Windsor, who appeared in the BBC drama Three Girls and Great British Bake Off runner-up, Andrew Smyth, have been in talks with the charity.

Anyone wanting to take part is asked to set up a JustGiving page and choose Safe and Sound as the beneficiary.

More information can be found on the group's website .