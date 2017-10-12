A food company which supplies school dinners for children across Burton and Uttoxeter has been given top scores in hygiene ratings across the board by East Staffordshire Borough Council.

Bosses at the catering company are thrilled to continually hit the top spots in hygiene reports from schools across East Staffordshire.

A spokesman for Chartwells said: "Food hygiene is a top priority for us and we're very proud of our strong record in Staffordshire. We have a robust food safety management system in place and our teams work extremely hard to ensure we are always delivering food to students and staff that is healthy, nutritious and tastes great."

Chartwells catering company, which operates throughout the whole of the UK, got five out of five in almost all of the schools it caters for in Burton and Uttoxeter.

The schools the company was awarded the maximum five stars for included Edge Hill Junior School, Paulet High School, John Taylor High School, and Thomas Alleyne's High School in Uttoxeter.

Meanwhile, Chartwells was given four out of five at Abbot Beyne High School, Rykneld County Primary School and Tower View Primary School.

(Image: Getty)

The company offers healthy school dinners for pupils, such as roast dinners, freshly made pizzas, lasagnas and jacket potatoes, served five days a week.

Inspectors from local councils visit food establishments to examine how well staff follow health and safety guidelines and how clean the premises are.

A spokesman from East Staffordshire Borough Council said: "The food hygiene rating scheme is a national local authority and Food Standards Agency partnership initiative.

"The scheme provides consumers with information about hygiene standards in food premises at the time they are inspected by local authority food safety officers to check compliance with legal requirements - the food hygiene rating given reflects the inspection findings."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk